Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 60,000 Residents Participate In Mahaswachhta Abhiyan |

The Mahaswachhta Abhiyan, implemented by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) between August 1 and 15 across various parts of the city, received an overwhelming response. Around 60,000 residents participated in the campaign to clean their surroundings.

CSMC administrator G Srikanth introduced an innovative idea, appealing to the public to dedicate one hour to cleaning the city. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand oversaw the implementation of the cleanliness drive, which was carried out in different parts of the city over the fortnight, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Order On Bail Plea Reserved For August 20

During the drive, the slogan "Clean, Green, and Beautiful Sambhajinagar" was promoted. Local leaders, dignitaries from various fields such as Arts, Engineering, Commerce, Science, and Technology, as well as representatives from schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices, self-help groups, local residents, auto-rickshaw associations, hawkers' unions, labour organisations, environmental groups, religious and social organisations, students, teachers, volunteers, and industrial associations participated in the initiative. Residents took an hour out of their busy schedules to pick up brooms and clean their surroundings. They also took an oath to keep their surroundings, offices, and localities clean and to avoid using plastic. Garbage was disposed of after being segregated into wet and dry waste.

During the drive, 1,005 tonnes of dry and wet garbage were collected over the 15-day period. Additionally, 1,410 tonnes of construction materials were gathered from various parts of the city. Roads, dividers, gardens, open spaces, and playgrounds were cleaned with the help of residents. More than 17,000 saplings were planted across the city. Rallies were organised to raise awareness about cleanliness, with local residents and students participating in large numbers.

In total, 861 campaigns were organised in different parts of the city over the past fortnight, with 79 self-help groups, schools, colleges, associations, and other organizations taking part. Around 60,000 residents contributed to the campaign, according to Jogdand.