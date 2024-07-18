Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Sign of Leopard Four Days After Sighting In Ulkanagari |

A leopard was captured on CCTV in Khinvasara Park, Ulkanagari, in the early hours of Monday. Given the severe threat to residents, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and forest department officers have launched an intensive search for the leopard across various residential areas, but it remains elusive. Officers are patrolling the area day and night in an effort to capture the animal. As a precaution, Podar School declared a holiday for students on Thursday.

The forest department has erected cages in Khinvasara Park, Ulkanagar, Podar School, and other areas to trap the leopard. Over 90 employees from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar forest department, along with six experts from Junnar and Nashik, are diligently searching for the leopard. The search operation extended from Ulkanagar to Best Price on Paithan Road on Wednesday. Despite tracing the animal's footprints, the leopard has not been found, making the search challenging. It is believed the leopard may have moved from the Best Price area to the Teesgaon area. Officials suspect it is a female leopard searching for food for her cubs.

Rescue team member Abhijeet Mahale stated that the leopard had accidentally entered this area, deviating from its regular route. Despite searching all nullahs and secluded spots in the vicinity, the leopard has not been traced yet.

Forest Range Officer Dadasaheb Taur mentioned that after killing a dog, the leopard likely headed towards the Paithan Road area. However, the search operation will continue until concrete information is obtained.