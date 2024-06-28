Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar News: Computers Donated to Disabled, Review Meeting Addresses Key Issues in District |

Purnam Ecovision Foundation, Samajik Vichar Manch, CSN First and Paryavaran Gatividhi donated computers to the handicapped and needy persons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. CSN First former president Preeeish Chaterjee presided over while CEO Hemant Landge, Dr Rajesh Manerikar and Gaajnan Nandurkar were the guests of honour.

The computers were donated to the handicapped person through the CSR funds so that they can earn livelihood and become self-reliant, Chaterjee said. Purnam Foundation manager Subhash Ambhore gave information about the foundation works while Dr Manerikar said that efforts will be taken to provide employment to the needy and handicapped persons.

Review meet addresses key issues

A review meeting was concluded on Thursday on various issues in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. During this meeting, issues related to the Revenue and Animal Husbandry Departments of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were discussed in depth. The meeting also approved filling vacant posts in the Animal Husbandry Department in Sillod and Soygaon talukas and discussed the membership of Sillod Taluka Dudh Sangh with Mahanand.

Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Minority Development and Waqf Minister Abdul Sattar and other officers were present at the meeting.