Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Pipeline Busted During Testing |

Under the new water supply scheme, a pipeline is being laid between Nakshatrawadi and the Harsul water purification center. The work on the pipeline has been completed up to Vasantrao Naik Chowk in CIDCO.

A network of 1,900 kilometers of pipes is being installed under the new scheme. The water will be supplied to three divisions through large 1,400 mm diameter pipes. The work of laying the pipeline from the Nakshatrawadi purification center to Harsul is still in progress, with pipes being laid via Jaibhavaninagar to Harsul. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran is conducting tests on the pipes wherever they have been laid. During these tests, water is released at three times the actual pressure that will be used during regular water supply. If the pressure drops, it indicates a leakage somewhere in the pipeline.

On Thursday, during the hydraulic testing of the pipeline at Mukundwadi Railway Station Road, water was released at high pressure, causing water to spread across the surrounding areas in Mukundwadi. Several leakages were detected at various points along the pipeline, resulting in water accumulating at different locations. The pipeline near Gokul Sweets Square was also damaged, and water spread across the area.