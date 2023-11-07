Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neighbourly Dispute Leads To Youth's Murder In Garkheda | Representative image

A young man lost his life as a result of a trivial dispute between two neighbouring women in Guruduttanagar, Garkheda, on Monday night.

The altercation between the two women erupted around 11pm on Monday, leading them to call on groups of young men for support. Unfortunately, the confrontation escalated into violence, resulting in the tragic death of a young man. The Pundliknagar police station has since filed a case in connection with this incident.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ganesh Raut, a resident of Sainagar in Garkheda. The accused individuals include Sagar Vikram Kesbhat, Amruti Dixit, her brother Nilesh, mother Girija, and two unidentified persons.

According to the police, the conflict originated from an ongoing dispute between Priti Muley and Dixit's family. On Monday night, the two groups of women engaged in a heated argument around 11pm. In an attempt to mediate and defuse the situation, Raut was called upon by Muley. He arrived at the scene with two of his friends. In response, Dixit's family also summoned a group of boys, resulting in a violent clash. In the heat of the moment, Kesbhat attacked Raut with a knife, causing severe injuries to his chest and neck.

A formal complaint was registered by Raut's mother, leading to the initiation of a case at the Pundliknagar police station. The police are actively conducting further investigations into this tragic incident.

