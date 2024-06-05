 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated all over the world every year on June 5.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sowed 955 saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

World Environment Day is celebrated all over the world every year on June 5. Taking the advantage of this opportunity, the CSMC sowed 995 saplings and resolved to nurture these saplings for reducing the pollution in the city.

Read Also
Pune University To Host 2-Day 'Critical Thinking' Workshop On June 14-15
article-image

The sapling sowing drive was inaugurated by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil at the green belt at Ramnagar. In all, 355 saplings were planted in the green belt in Ramnagar, 450 saplings in Late Balasaheb Thackeray Garden and 100 saplings in Zone number seven. City engineer AB Deshmukh, chief Garden officer Vijay Patil, PRO Tausif Ahmed, junior engineer Swanali Mane, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, garden supervisor and other employees were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Report Confirms Mother's Blood Samples Used As Replacement; Teen's Remand...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Report Confirms Mother's Blood Samples Used As Replacement; Teen's Remand...

Satara Lok Sabha Seat: Bigg Boss Fame Abhijit Bichukale Gets Mere 1,395 Votes

Satara Lok Sabha Seat: Bigg Boss Fame Abhijit Bichukale Gets Mere 1,395 Votes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day

Aurangabad: Call for Buddha Statue Along Ajanta Caves Route Met with Administration's Apathy

Aurangabad: Call for Buddha Statue Along Ajanta Caves Route Met with Administration's Apathy

Modi's 'Younger Brother' Plea for Mahadev Jankar Fails in Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav Emerges Victorious...

Modi's 'Younger Brother' Plea for Mahadev Jankar Fails in Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav Emerges Victorious...