Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Plants 955 Saplings on World Environment Day |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sowed 955 saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

World Environment Day is celebrated all over the world every year on June 5. Taking the advantage of this opportunity, the CSMC sowed 995 saplings and resolved to nurture these saplings for reducing the pollution in the city.

The sapling sowing drive was inaugurated by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil at the green belt at Ramnagar. In all, 355 saplings were planted in the green belt in Ramnagar, 450 saplings in Late Balasaheb Thackeray Garden and 100 saplings in Zone number seven. City engineer AB Deshmukh, chief Garden officer Vijay Patil, PRO Tausif Ahmed, junior engineer Swanali Mane, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, garden supervisor and other employees were present.