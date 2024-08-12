Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mountaineers To Explore Russia’s Mount Elbrus

Eleven mountaineers from the city have gone on an expedition to climb Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe.
They will climb the mountain on August 15 and hoist the tricolour.
FPJ Shorts
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React
NIRF Ranking 2024: Jamia Milia Islamia Among Top 3 In Universities Category For Third Consecutive Year
Ankit Gupta Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Her Birthday: 'Celebrating All The Joy You Bring Into My Life'
Earlier, the team had climbed the 12,000-foot Millipede ranges in Russia on August 11. These ranges are known for tungsten minerals and the stones here shine like diamonds.
Read Also
Pune in NIRF Rankings: SPPU Slips to 37th Place, SIBM 13th in Management, COEP 77th in Engineering,...
The team included Datta Sarode, Vinod Vibhute, Prashant Kale, Kishor Navkar, Suraj Sulane, Rupali Kachre, Preet K S, Ajay Gaikwad, Chetan Parmar and Priti Singh.
Datta Sarode leads the team and the Russian Army has granted permission to the team for climbing the peak, Sarode said.