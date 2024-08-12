Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mountaineers To Explore Russia’s Mount Elbrus |

Eleven mountaineers from the city have gone on an expedition to climb Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe.

They will climb the mountain on August 15 and hoist the tricolour.

Earlier, the team had climbed the 12,000-foot Millipede ranges in Russia on August 11. These ranges are known for tungsten minerals and the stones here shine like diamonds.

The team included Datta Sarode, Vinod Vibhute, Prashant Kale, Kishor Navkar, Suraj Sulane, Rupali Kachre, Preet K S, Ajay Gaikwad, Chetan Parmar and Priti Singh.

Datta Sarode leads the team and the Russian Army has granted permission to the team for climbing the peak, Sarode said.