Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Hold 4th Convocation Ceremony On September 27 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 4th Convocation Ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 9:30 AM at the MGM Sports Stadium. Prof. K. K. Aggarwal, President of the South Asian University, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

On this occasion, Padma Vibhushan Prof. M. M. Sharma, an eminent chemical engineering scientist, will be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree. Degrees will be awarded to a total of 1,960 students of the University for the academic year 2024–25.

The ceremony will be held in the august presence of MGM President Shri Kamalkishor Kadam, Chancellor Shri Ankushrao Kadam, members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, Academic Council, and other dignitaries, informed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal.

Prof. Sapkal further added that MGM is the first self-financed private university of Marathwada, established in 2019, and recognised under UGC Section 2(f). The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and doctoral programmes across faculties such as Engineering & Technology, Basic & Applied Sciences, Management & Commerce, Social Sciences & Humanities, Performing Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies, and the Faculty of Design.