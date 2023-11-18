Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, Three Women Booked for Molesting Shopkeeper In Jatwada Over Petty Quarrel | Representative image

A woman shopkeeper in Jatwada was allegedly molested by a man identified as Kailas Devere and three women following a petty quarrel on Thursday night, leading to a case filed against them at the Daulatabad police station.

As per the victim's complaint, the altercation began when Devere severely assaulted her son for ringing his bicycle bell while passing by. Later, Devere visited her residence, engaging in a heated argument. The situation escalated when Devere physically assaulted and dragged the victim, while the other women involved joined in by assaulting her as well. They verbally abused and issued threats, warning that they would stage a scenario where they tear their own clothes and falsely accuse the victim's entire family. Subsequently, they vandalised the shop by breaking its wall and glass counter.

