 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Spreading Panic With Gun Arrested
According to the details, PI Satyajeet Taitwale received information that a man in an inebriated condition was wandering near Hotel Annapurna on Gangapur – Vaijapur Highway, threatening people with a gun.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

The Gangapur police arrested a man attempting to spread panic among the people with a gun and live cartridges on Monday night. The arrested individual has been identified as Kanifnath Manik Mavas (38, Bhvdhanora, Gangapur). The police have seized a country-made gun and two live cartridges, amounting to ₹31,000, from him.

According to the details, PI Satyajeet Taitwale received information that a man in an inebriated condition was wandering near Hotel Annapurna on Gangapur – Vaijapur Highway, threatening people with a gun. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Mavas causing chaos in front of the hotel.

The police took him into custody, and during his search, found a pistol around his waist. He was taken to the Gangapur police station, and a case has been registered against him. He is a hardcore criminal, and several cases of a serious nature including selling illicit liquor, gambling, and others are already registered against him.

