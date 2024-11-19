Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Distributing Money To Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls | File (Representative Image)

The Jawaharnagar Police arrested a man for taking the Aadhar card and election card of a voter and refraining him from casting a vote by giving ₹1,000. The accused who gave the money has been identified as Ashok Rambhau Wakode (resident of Shambhunagar), and the one who took the money is Nadeem Pathan (resident of Indiranagar), informed PI Ashok Sharmale.

According to the details, DCP Navneet Kawant received a video in which accused Wakode was seen giving ₹1,000 to Khan and taking away his Aadhar card and election ID with him. Kawant took serious cognisance of the video and immediately sent the video to Jawaharnagar PI Sharmale and SFT team officer Sagar Gore. When the police team went to Indiranagar, the accused Wakode was sitting near the house of Khan. The police arrested both Wakode and Khan and brought them to the Jawaharnagar Police Station. A case has been registered against both the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Wakode had given ₹1,000 to the voters and kept their Aadhar and election cards with him. He assured them of returning the documents after the election process was completed and also promised them an additional ₹500. Khan accepted that he had taken ₹1,000 from Wakode. However, it was not clear for which candidate Wakode was working, and the police are now investigating from how many voters he has taken the documents.