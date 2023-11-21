 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Dupes Job Aspirant Of Rs 4.17 Lakhs
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Dupes Job Aspirant Of Rs 4.17 Lakhs | Representative Image

A fraudster duped a job aspirant lady on the pretext of giving her a job in a reputed education institute. A case has been registered against the accused Satish Fakirchand Gajare (32), a resident of the Chikalthana area with the Mukundwadi police station on Monday.

According to the complaint lodged by a woman (Mukundwadi), her sister was seeking a job. The complainant knew the accused and he told her that he knew some people and he could help her get a job for her sister. However, she will have to pay some money to get the job. Accordingly, her sister paid Gajare a sum of Rs 4 lakh in cash and Rs 17,000 through phone pay. The incident occurred in September.

However, Gajare started ignoring them, whenever they asked him about the job stating various reasons. When realized that they had been taken for a ride, the woman lodged a complaint with the Mukundwadi police station. The police are further investigating the case. 

