Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Attempting To Break ATM Arrested

During the early hours of Friday, a police patrol team successfully arrested a man attempting to break into an ATM located at Sara Vaibhav Society on Jatwada Road. The vigilant patrolling team from Harsul Police Station, led by PSI D T Dangode and Constable Dinesh Puse, discovered the incident while on their routine patrol in the city.

Upon hearing unusual noises near the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM, PSI Dangode and Constable Puse promptly alerted the control room and proceeded to investigate. Upon entering the ATM premises, they found an individual using a road and a hammer to break into the machine. The suspect attempted to flee upon spotting the police, but the officers swiftly apprehended him.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the Begumpura Police Station for further investigation into the attempted ATM burglary.