Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lord Ram, Goddess Sita's Padukas Welcomed Amid Grand Celebrations At Kranti Chowk - PHOTOS INSIDE |

The devotees welcomed the padukas of Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita in grandeur amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and 'Jai Bharat' at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday evening. The padukas, brought from Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka, arrived in the city, drawing thousands of devotees eager to pay their respects.

A special platform, adorned with soil from 210 holy places and water from over 100 sacred rivers, awaited the wooden padukas. Placed on this sacred platform, the padukas received reverence from the gathered devotees.

Starting their journey on December 15 from Sri Lanka, the padukas will travel around 10,000 kilometers, reaching Ayodhya on January 20, where they'll find their place in the Ram Temple. The ongoing construction of this grand temple in Ayodhya will culminate in the installation of Lord Ram's idol on January 22.

At the arrival of the padukas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, along with officials from Sakal Hindu Jagran Samiti and other dignitaries, graced the occasion.

This paduka yatra, consisting of four chariots, passed through eight states on its journey. Welcomed by thousands of enthusiastic devotees, the atmosphere at Kranti Chowk resounded with the beats of dhols, cheers of phugadi by women devotees, and energetic slogans from the youngsters.