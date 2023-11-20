Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jewellery, Cash Valued At ₹68,000 Stolen From Locked Residence On Pisadevi Road | Representational Picture

In Raje Sambhajinagar on Pisadevi Road, burglars targeted a locked residence and made away with jewellery and cash totaling ₹68,000 between November 14 and 17.

The complaint was filed by Balu Muralidhar Hande, a teacher residing in Raje Sambhajinagar with his family. Hande had left for his native village, Dhamangaon in Phulambri tehsil, to celebrate Diwali during the mentioned period. Upon returning, he discovered a broken lock on the door and found valuables missing from the cupboard. Among the stolen items were two mangalsutras valued at ₹45,000, silver jodve worth ₹1,000, and ₹22,000 in cash.

The Harsul police station has registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.

