Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Independent Candidate, Supporters Attacked Ahead Of Assembly Polls | Sourced

Some unidentified persons pelted stones on the car of an independent candidate near the Waluj area when he and his supporters were going home after completing the campaigning on Monday evening. Three persons, including the independent candidate Dr Suresh Sonawane, were injured in the attack. The police, after receiving the information, rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The condition of Dr Sonawane is said to be stable now.

DCP Nitin Bagate informed that Dr Sonawane is contesting as an independent candidate from the Gagapur-Khuldabad Assembly Constituency. On Monday, he had gone to Dhamori Budruk to meet his friends and relatives concerning the election to be held on Wednesday. While returning home at around 9pm, three persons stopped his car near Piparkheda Mehendipur Shivar. When Dr Sonawane was talking to these unidentified persons, some other persons hidden in the sugarcane farm pelted his car with stones. One stone hit on Dr Sonawane’s head, and he sustained serious injuries. The window panes of the cars were broken during the stone pelting. Dr Sonawane’s supporters, Laxman Dolas, Nitin Satpute and the driver, also sustained minor injuries. All the hospitals were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Read Also Savarkar Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Summoned To Appear In Pune Court On December 2

On receiving the information, DCP Bagate, Waluj Police Station’s PI Rajendra Sahane, Waluj MIDC Police Station’s PI Krushna Shinde and other senior officers rushed to the hospital where Dr Sonawane and others were being treated and inquired about the condition of the injured. A case has been registered with the Waluj Police Station against the unidentified attackers, and the police are further investigating the case. Meanwhile, the condition of Dr Sonawane is said to be stable, and police personnel have been deployed on the hospital premises, DCP Bagate said.