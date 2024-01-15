Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IMA, CSMC Join Forces To Advance Tuberculosis Elimination Program In Symposium |

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) hosted an event at the IMA Hall, bringing together medical professionals and experts to discuss and advance the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) on Sunday.

The event featured esteemed Chief Guests, including Dr Sunita Golait, Joint Director (TB & Lep) State TB Officer, Pune, Dr Rekha Gaikwad, DDHS, State Family Welfare Bureau, and Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, DDHS, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The schedule included insightful sessions such as NTEP Basics and Updates by Dr Kaustav Dasgupta, Implementation of NTEP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by Dr Manisha Bhondwe, and NTEP from a Private Sector Perspective by Dr Shrikant Papinwar.

Dr Mujib Sayyed provided updates on Immunization and VPD Surveillance, shedding light on broader healthcare initiatives.

The event was graced by key figures, including Dr Paras Mandlecha, MOH Municipal Corporation, Dr Manisha Bhondwe, City TB Officer, Dr Yashwant Gade, President of IMA, and Dr Anupam Takalkar, Secretary of IMA.

All these dignitaries expressed their views on controlling TB in the city.

This symposium aimed to enhance awareness and collaboration in the fight against tuberculosis, with approximately 200 medical professionals and municipal representatives in attendance.

Notable speakers shared their expertise, including Dr Sunitha Golait, Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr Yashwant Gade, and Dr Anupam Takalkar.

The event was graced by IMA officials and senior members, including President-elect Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Past President Dr Datta Kadam, Dr Ajay Mane, Dr Avinash Lamb, Dr Ujwala Zavar, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Anant Kulkarni, Dr Vyanakatesh Deshpande, Dr Archana Shirsikar, Dr. Amol Kulkarni, Dr Urmila Chakurkar, Dr Govind Kale, and others, enhancing the occasion with their valued presence and support.

The event also witnessed the release of the TB day calendar by the CSMC, contributing to ongoing efforts in tuberculosis awareness.