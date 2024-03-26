 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Holi Unites Political Rivals; Leaders Enjoy Festival Of Colours
Every festival, whether Ganeshotsav or Holi, sees political leaders paying obeisance at Sansthan Ganpati in Raja Bazar. This year, with Lok Sabha elections approaching, leaders are busy with election preparations. While major political parties have not yet declared their candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, potential candidates remain firm in their aspirations despite differences.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

Forgetting political differences and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, leaders from various political parties came together to celebrate the occasion of Holi in the city. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a long tradition of celebrating festivals together, during which leaders from different parties gather at the Raja Bazar’s Sansthan Ganpati temple, considered the village deity, to light Holi and exchange colors on Sunday evening.

article-image

Every festival, whether Ganeshotsav or Holi, sees political leaders paying obeisance at Sansthan Ganpati in Raja Bazar. This year, with Lok Sabha elections approaching, leaders are busy with election preparations. While major political parties have not yet declared their candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, potential candidates remain firm in their aspirations despite differences within alliances and fronts.

article-image

Against this political backdrop, leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena (UBT) came together at Raja Bazar to celebrate Holi. These leaders included former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad, State Cooperative Minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rajendra Janjal, Krishan Dongaonkar, Anil Makariye, Prafulla Malani, and others. They were seen sharing lighter moments, setting aside political rivalries for the festive occasion.

