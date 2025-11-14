Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Nabbed With Pistol, Cartridges & Sedative Syrups | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City Chowk police arrested three members of a gang which brought sedative syrups into the city to sell to addicts, and seized a country-made pistol, live cartridges and knives from them. The police action was executed in the Fazalpura area on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Irfan alias Danish Ayub Khan (24, Baijipura), Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Irfan (28, Harsul) and Shaikh Ejaj Ibrahim (36, Naregaon), informed PI Nirmala Pardeshi.

According to the details, City Chowk police station PSI Vitthal Shinde and his team were patrolling in the jurisdiction of the police station. He received information that some persons were coming to illegally sell cough syrups to addicts in the Fazalpura area. The police laid a trap at the Chandane Chowk Road and stopped three suspects on a motorcycle. During the search, a country-made pistol and live cartridges were found with Danish, and knives and 16 syrup bottles were found with the other two.

During interrogation, Danish told the police that he had purchased the pistol and two cartridges from Madhya Pradesh for ₹20,000. Danish is a hardcore criminal, and earlier, a case of possessing a pistol and purchasing 13 swords online was registered against him in 2021. Similarly, cases have also been registered against Ejaj.

The police action was executed under the guidance of DCP Pankaj Atulkar, ACP Sagar Deshmukh, and PI Nirmala Pardeshi, by API Manoj Shinde, PSI Vitthal Shinde, ASI Pathan, Bahure, Gore, Shahed, Ghodke, Bhingare, Davande, Tekale and others.