Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Faces Severe Water Shortage After Pipeline Burst

A 1200 mm diameter water pipeline near Dhorkin burst on Tuesday morning, causing significant disruption to the water supply in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) promptly halted the city's water supply to commence repairs. The initial repair was completed by 2pm, and the water supply from the Jayakwadi dam resumed around 4:30pm. However, a new leak emerged at the same repair site, necessitating another shutdown and continued repair efforts. This incident left all city water tanks dry, resulting in acute water scarcity.

This is the latest in a series of pipeline bursts, with four to five incidents reported in the past month alone, causing severe inconvenience to residents. The 1200 mm diameter pipeline between Jayakwadi and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which supplies water to the city, is in poor condition, with numerous wear and tear points. Frequent bursts and subsequent repairs often take more than two days, disrupting the water supply schedule and leaving city water tanks perpetually dry.

Currently, there is no alternative water supply infrastructure for the city beyond these ageing pipelines. Therefore, the city can only receive water after the existing pipelines are repaired. Upon receiving information about the latest burst, CSMC officers quickly rushed to Dhorkin and began repair work immediately, only to face another leakage issue soon after.