Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encroachment On CIDCO Land Removed

In a collaborative effort between the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the CIDCO administration, encroachments on CIDCO land in the N-7 area were cleared on Tuesday.

According to sources from the Anti-Encroachment Squad, individuals had encroached upon CIDCO-owned land near the main road in N-7, constructing shops that were subsequently rented out. Measurements were taken and a Panchnama was conducted by the squad in January, with markings made and directives issued to remove the encroachments voluntarily.

Vaibhav Ghadamode, a resident, had erected two rooms for commercial use, encroaching six feet of land and conducting concrete construction. Despite directives from the Municipal Corporation, the encroachments remained. Consequently, the squad, in conjunction with the CIDCO administration, dismantled the encroachments.