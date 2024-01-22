Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo Arrested For Threatening, Robbing Man Of ₹26,000 | Sourced

The Gangapur Police apprehended two notorious individuals involved in threatening and robbing people in the Gangapur and surrounding areas, officials revealed on Monday.

As per police information, Rupsingh Kashyap (34, originally from Pipaliya, Madhya Pradesh, and presently residing in Bhivdhanora in Gangapur tehsil) works in a private factory. On Thursday, after receiving his salary of ₹20,000 from the factory, he went to the weekly market in the evening to purchase groceries. On his way home, two individuals intercepted him, forcibly took him to a nearby farm, threatened him with a knife, and snatched ₹15,000 cash along with a mobile phone, totaling ₹26,000. Kashyap reported the incident to the Gangapur police, leading to the registration of a case on Friday.

During the investigation, PI Satyajeet Taitwale received information from informers indicating the involvement of two notorious individuals from Bhivdhanora in the robbery. Acting on the tip, the police set a trap and successfully arrested the two suspects. In their confession during interrogation, the arrested individuals, identified as Sagar Ashok Jadhav (22, Pakhora, Gangapur) and Rameshwar Balasaheb Chavan (30, Bhivdhanora), admitted to robbing the worker. The police recovered ₹3,000 in cash and the stolen mobile phone from them.

Motorcycle thief arrested

In a separate incident, during the police escort of both accused to the police station, PI Taitwale noticed a man exhibiting suspicious behaviour on a motorcycle. Upon seeing the police, the man attempted to evade capture by accelerating on his motorcycle. However, the police pursued and apprehended him. Identified as Suresh Valmik Ghane (25, Shahpur, Ghodegaon), he confessed to stealing the motorcycle (MH 20 DP 7409) from Bakalnagar, Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in May 2020.