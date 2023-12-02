Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Health Officials Observe World Aids Day, Carry Out Rally |

December 1 is observed as World Aids Day and is celebrated to spread awareness about the life threatening infection throughout the globe.

Similarly, the District AIDS Prevention and Control team of the District Civil Hospital organised a rally in the city to create awareness about HIV/AIDS among the people on Friday where various medical and nursing colleges participated.

The rally included street plays, and various talks that educated the onlookers about the infection and its causes.

The rally was flagged off by Assistant Deputy Director, Health Services Dr P M Kulkarni, additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf and District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and it started from Kranti Chowk in the city.

Among the colleges that particpated and were present include, Late Uttamrao Patil Nursing College, Mother Teressa Nursing College, District Civil Hospital Nursing College, Manik Nursing College, MIT Nursing College, Kamalnayan Bajaj Nursing College, Shiva Trust Nursing College, Dr DMFT Nursing College, Social Work College Dr BAMU, Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakeria College, Milind College, MP Law College, Vasantrao Naik College, Sir Syed College etc.