Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dhangar Community Starts Agitation For ST Status |

The Dhangar Aarakshan Kruti Samiti initiated an agitation near the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar at Kokanwadi on Monday to press the demand for including the Dhangar Community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The agitators brought sheep with them and shouted slogans against the government.

The Dhangar Community had been demanding ST status for the past several days, and they had initiated an agitation. The agitation was withdrawn after the intervention of state cabinet minister Girish Mahajan to find a solution to the demand soon. As there had been no response from the government, the Kruti Samiti resumed the agitation on Monday. The agitators condemned the government's policy of delaying the demand. Among the agitators were Harishchandra Vaidya, Pralhad Sormare, Dilip Rithe, and others.

Prohibitory order in rural areas of district

Meanwhile, to maintain law and order, Additional District Collector Janardan Vidhate has issued a prohibitory order applicable in the rural areas of the district until November 30. According to the order, possessing weapons and illegally gathering of more than five persons at a place have been banned. For gatherings of more than five persons for meetings, processions, morchas, and permission for using loudspeakers, prior permission of the district SP (rural) or the authorized officers appointed by him will be needed. Strict action will be taken for breaching the prohibitory order.

Read Also Samruddhi Express Way Closed For Repairing Work; Check Details Here

Jalna road jammed due to another protest

In separate news, citizens faced severe inconvenience as Jalna Road was jammed for around 6 hours due to the Rasta Roko agitation initiated by the Marathwada Pani Hakka Kruti Samiti on Monday.

Officials gathered at Sindhan Bhavan and initiated a Rasta Roko agitation, demanding that water be released to Jayakwadi Dam from the upper dams of Ahmednagar and Nashik district. Traffic on Jalna Road and other connecting roads was jammed due to the agitation between 11 am and 4 pm.

Industrialists, farmers, political and social organizations had been demanding the release of water from the upper dams of Nagar and Nashik district for the judicious distribution of water. However, the demand has not been fulfilled, and the agitators initiated a severe agitation on Monday. They started a Thiyya agitation before Sinchan Bhavan for two hours. The police tried to convince the agitators to withdraw the agitation and clear the road. However, they were firm on their stand to continue the agitation unless water is released to Jayakwadi Dam. Hence, the police took them into custody. It took around 6 hours to clear the jammed traffic on Jalna Road, and people had to face severe inconvenience.