Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Steps Up Kham, Sukhna River Rejuvenation Drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has taken drastic measures for the rejuvenation of the Kham and Sukhna rivers within the corporation limits. Against this backdrop, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth has directed officers to chalk out a planned strategy for the rejuvenation work. He reviewed the work being carried out on the riverbanks.

The cleaning work of the Kham River has been going on for the past six years, and several works have been completed. Sreekanth directed Officer on Special Duty Asadullah Khan and his team to complete the remaining work in the next four months by the end of June, before the onset of the rainy season. These primarily include cleaning the river and extending the scope of work up to the Harsul area.

Sreekanth clarified that no cleaning work should be left incomplete and instructed officials to complete the entire process on a war footing. He also asked the administration to immediately submit a proposal for the required machines, manpower and other technical assistance.

Along with the rejuvenation work of the Kham River, the work on the Sukhna River is equally important. The obstructions in the riverbed should be removed immediately, and the flow of water should be made smooth. During the rainy season, areas like Naregaon and other localities along the riverbanks face flood-like situations. Hence, the work should be completed before the rainy season, Sreekanth directed Officer on Special Duty for the Sukhna River, Jayant Kulkarni.

The work of broadening and widening the river is in progress. City Engineer Sanjay Kombde is looking after the technical aspects of the work. Precautions are being taken to ensure that sewage water does not flow into the river and only clean water flows through it. Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni is overseeing the widening work, while Garden Officer Vijay Patil, Solid Waste Management Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe and their teams are ensuring that garbage does not accumulate in the river.