Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On 25 Encroachments In Shahgunj | Sourced

The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), in collaboration with the city traffic police, launched an operation against encroachments in the Gandhi Statue and Chaman area of Shahgunj on Thursday. A total of 25 encroachments were cleared, including the removal of platforms constructed in front of shops that were obstructing traffic. Additionally, items from the handcarts of street vendors were confiscated.

This action was initiated as per the directives of the municipal commissioner and administrator, G Srikanth.

The operation targeted shopkeepers using handcarts in front of their shops, tea kiosk owners, and vendors selling clothes and other items along the roadside. Their carts and goods were seized due to their obstruction of traffic flow, which had prompted complaints from citizens.

Approximately 25 encroachments were addressed in the Gandhi Statue area, spanning from Badi Masjid to Petrol Pump Road and encompassing the Chaman areas. Some shopkeepers were given the opportunity to remove their encroachments themselves, and they were granted time to do so, thus avoiding the seizure of their items.

Subsequently, the anti-encroachment squad extended its action to the Cidco area, targeting hawkers from Chistiya Police Chowki to the GST Office and SBI Bank. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Joshi affirmed that the anti-encroachment drive will persist in the city.

The operation was conducted by a team including Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore, City Traffic Branch API Mirge, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramesh More, Inspectors Syed Jamshed, Sagar Shresht, Ravindra Desai, Pramod Jadhav, and others.