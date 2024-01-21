 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC And City Police Take Action Against Illegal Parking In Kiradpura's Ram Mandir Area
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
In a proactive move to address congestion and enhance cleanliness in Kiradpura, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the traffic division of city police took decisive action against illegally parked vehicles in the Ram Mandir area on January 20. 

Responding to complaints, the CSMC, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, impounded two vehicles and issued fines to ten owners. 

Despite the CSMC's construction of a cement concrete road from Azad Chowk to Ram Mandir in Kiradpura to Roshan Gate, citizens have been parking their vehicles, including four-wheelers, two-wheelers, rickshaws, loading vehicles, and scrapped cars, on the road in the temple area. 

Residents were regularly notified by Municipal Corporation Zone Number Three regarding this violation. The accumulation of garbage due to parked vehicles had also become a concern, leading to disputes over parking and exacerbating the narrowness of the road.

This initiative, aligning with the demand of residents and upcoming events in the Ram Mandir area on January 22, received widespread community support. 

The campaign, executed by a collaborative effort involving police and municipal officials, aimed to curb parking issues, clear obstructions, and foster a cleaner and safer environment in the locality.

