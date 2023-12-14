Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Thieves Swipe Tractor And Tanker In Harsul; Police Nab Criminal Wielding Koyta | Representational Picture

Unidentified thieves struck in the Harsul area, making off with a tractor and a tanker collectively valued at Rs 1.50 lakh. The incident prompted farmer Sominath Tularam Bakale, residing with his family near the Mahadev Temple in Harsul, to report the theft. Bakale parked his tractor (MH20 AS 7148) and an attached water tanker, totaling Rs 1.50 lakh, in front of his house on Monday evening. However, when he awoke the next morning, both vehicles were missing. The Harsul police station registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Koyta Gang in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a separate incident reminiscent of the Koyta Gang's activities in Pune, similar incidents have been reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Criminals wielding Koytas openly roam the city, causing panic among residents.

The Jawaharnagar police received information about a hardcore criminal, Adil Shahrukh Shaikh (20) of Shambhunagar, Garkheda area, brandishing a Koyta in the Shambhunagar and Ciigma Hospital area on Wednesday night. His intention was to create panic and rob unsuspecting passengers.

Responding promptly, the police team apprehended Shaikh and confiscated a 14-inch-long Koyta from him. A case was registered at the Jawaharnagar police station based on a complaint filed by Constable Maroti Gore.