Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cousin Confesses To Killing, Victim's Body Parts Unearthed In Sudhakarnagar |

The Kranti Chowk police have solved the murder mystery of Avinash Tukaram Salve (41, Mukundwadi), who had been missing since January 3, 2023. His cousin, Rahul alias Balya Kisan Salve (32, Pushapanagari), confessed to killing Avinash. Moreover, he buried Avinash's body parts under the pipeline of the Jal Pradhkaran behind Sudhakarnagar in the Satara area. The police searched for the body parts on Saturday and found some bones buried under the pipe. The bones have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further investigation, the Kranti Chowk police said.

According to the details, Avinash left home on January 3, 2023, to meet his cousin Rahul Salve. They went to a deserted place on Dhule – Solapur Highway in the Satara area. There, they had a heated debate, and Rahul killed Avinash by hitting him on the head with a stone. Later, he buried the body parts under the steel water pipeline.

Read Also Pune: Bees Attack Tourists Near Shivneri Fort On Shiv Jayanti Eve

On February 15, 2024, when Rahul was partying with his friends, he told them that he had killed Avinash. Accordingly, one of the friends informed Avinash’s parents, who lodged a complaint with the Kranti Chowk police. The police then arrested Rahul. He confessed that he had killed Avinash over a dispute between them.

On Saturday, the police, along with Paresh Chaudhary, two panchs, doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and other officers, took Rahul to the spot and started the digging work. Twenty ditches were dug where some bones were found. These bones were then sent for forensic investigation. The identity of the victim can be confirmed after the forensic report is received, the police said.