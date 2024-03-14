Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Persists In Chikalthana

Communal tension persisted in the Chikalthana area for the second consecutive day following Tuesday's stone-pelting incident.

As previously reported, tension arose in the Kamgar Colony of Chikalthana after two groups engaged in a confrontation, pelting stones at each other. The police promptly intervened, bringing the situation under control. Stringent police measures were put in place, and cases were registered against the troublemakers at the CIDCO MIDC police station on Wednesday. The area remained calm thereafter.

However, tension resurfaced at night during various religious ceremonies held in the area. Three youths sustained injuries from stone-pelting while en route to one such ceremony. Following the incident, a group of youths gathered on the main road and initiated a Chakka Jam protest. Thankfully, police intervention prevented any further escalation.

The injured youths, identified as Avinash Bondre (19), Sagar Banjare (18), and Shubham Rathod (18), residents of Mukundnagar, were promptly admitted to the district civil hospital for treatment. According to Shubham's statement, he and his friends were on their way to the ceremony when they were targeted with stones. Subsequently, they abandoned their motorcycles and fled towards Jalna road.

Meanwhile, local leaders and the police administration have urged the public to maintain law and order and refrain from spreading rumors on social media platforms.