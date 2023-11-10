Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CCTV Surveillance In City Aims To Keep Public Areas Clean |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is taking a resolute stance on maintaining the city's cleanliness. Stringent measures are being implemented to address the issue of garbage being disposed of in open public areas, with a sharp focus on surveillance through CCTV cameras monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Room.

Guided by the leadership of CSMC Commissioner and Administrator, G Srikanth, a state-of-the-art control room has been established at the CS Smart City Development Corporation Ltd office. This control room facilitates constant monitoring of various parts of the city via CCTV cameras, effectively contributing to the city's cleanliness.

Furthermore, the system will ensure the timely collection of garbage by the designated collection vehicles. In a recent incident, medical waste was discovered at Jubilee Park Chowk. The surveillance footage revealed that the waste had been discarded by a medical store. Subsequently, the Garbage Department authorities were alerted, and the store owner was fined ₹4,000 for this violation. This proactive approach demonstrates CSMC's commitment to maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in the city.

