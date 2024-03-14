Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Rehabilitates Pankaja Munde In Beed, Snubs Sitting MP Pritam Munde

Playing a safe game and to rehabilitate former state minister Pankaja Munde, the BJP announced her name in the second list of the BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections for Beed constituency on Wednesday against the name of her sister and sitting MP Dr. Pritam Munde. As a result, Dr. Pritam Munde lost the chance to secure the hat-trick in Lok Sabha. A few days back, Panjkaja Munde had indicated her candidature in a public meeting appealing to the people to help her during Lok Sabha. Now, the speculations over the candidature have come to an end.

Pankaja Munde, after losing the post of minister in the state cabinet, was somewhat sidelined in active BJP politics. There was news that she was upset with the BJP and also her distress through the public meetings was evident. After the government of Mahayuti, including the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar came to power, she was not included in the cabinet. Hence, there were rumours that she might leave the party. Now, the BJP has taken a safe stand and declared her name for the Beed Constituency in order to rehabilitate her in central politics. However, Dr. Pritam Munde's supporters are dissatisfied with this decision.

Moreover, Pankaja had earlier mentioned that she would not replace Dr. Pritam Munde ever. She had mentioned in a public meeting held during the Dussehra convention at Savargaon last year that she would contest the Lok Sabha election. It seems that she has forgotten her words after getting the candidature.

After the coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state, the political mathematics has changed. In Beed, Dhananjay Munde has a strong hold on the Parali assembly constituency. Losing the assembly seat in 2019, Pankaja’s place in the BJP was shaky. Dr. Pritam Munde’s supporters were confident that she would get the candidature for Lok Sabha, but Pankaja has stolen away the show. Against these backdrops, people are eagerly waiting to see the Lok Sabha battle in Beed.