Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Big B Praises Work Of ‘Swachhataratna’ Bachat Gut

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently met the officials of the ‘Swachhataratna’ Bachat Gut and praised their work in the field of sanitation and cleanliness in the city and also gifted them 10 cleaning machines.

Bachchan said that no work done for earning the wages is disrespectful and it is always respectable if done with honesty. This Bachat Gut has set an example for others, he commented.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officers brought the sanitary male workers together for the first time in 2015 and formed their Bachat Gut named ‘Swacchataratna’. A joint account was opened in a bank at Chikalthana for the group.

Initially, the group was given the investment of ₹10,000 under the ‘Rashtriya Nagari Upajivika Abhiyan’ in August 2021 and ₹10,000 loan by the bank. The group purchased cleaning machines and vehicle from the available funds, started the cleaning work in around 60 housing societies in the city and gained the income sources.

Amitach Bachchan, who is also the ambassador of the Rashtriya Nagari Upajiika Abhiyan took cognizance of the work done by the group and met them recently. He praised the work they are doing and also gave 10 cleaning machines to the group.