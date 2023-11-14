 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country

The District Civil Supply Officer Varsharani Bhosale said the facility of getting the foodgrains is available on the e-pass portability device.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country | File Image

The union government has launched the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme in 2020. The beneficiaries can avail of the food grains from fair-price shops anywhere in the country after conducting their Aadhar authentication.

The District Civil Supply Officer Varsharani Bhosale said the facility of getting the foodgrains is available on the e-pass portability device. The beneficiaries including the migrated workers, sugarcane labourers, tribals and others can avail of the foodgrain at any fair-price shop anywhere in the country. 

Similarly, the beneficiaries from other parts of the country but staying in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district can get the foodgrain here as well. If they have any difficulty in getting the foodgrains can contact the district civil supply office immediately, she said. 

Read Also
Pune News: Knife-Wielding Robbers Steal ₹29,000 From Petrol Pump On Lohegaon-Wagholi Road
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thief Steals Jewellery, Cash On Navi Mumbai To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Journey

Thief Steals Jewellery, Cash On Navi Mumbai To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Journey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country

Pune: PMC Extends Property Tax Discount Deadline To November 30, Offering 40% Savings

Pune: PMC Extends Property Tax Discount Deadline To November 30, Offering 40% Savings

Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Pune Dist On November 16 

Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Pune Dist On November 16 

Pune: Ajit Pawar Absent From Pawars' Diwali Padwa Get-Together In Hometown Baramati

Pune: Ajit Pawar Absent From Pawars' Diwali Padwa Get-Together In Hometown Baramati