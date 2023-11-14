Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries Can Avail Grains From Fair-Price Shops Anywhere Country | File Image

The union government has launched the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme in 2020. The beneficiaries can avail of the food grains from fair-price shops anywhere in the country after conducting their Aadhar authentication.

The District Civil Supply Officer Varsharani Bhosale said the facility of getting the foodgrains is available on the e-pass portability device. The beneficiaries including the migrated workers, sugarcane labourers, tribals and others can avail of the foodgrain at any fair-price shop anywhere in the country.

Similarly, the beneficiaries from other parts of the country but staying in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district can get the foodgrain here as well. If they have any difficulty in getting the foodgrains can contact the district civil supply office immediately, she said.

