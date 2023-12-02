 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banished Criminal Found At Tea Kiosk, Arrested
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banished Criminal Found At Tea Kiosk, Arrested

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banished Criminal Found At Tea Kiosk, Arrested | Representative Photo

The Begumpura police on Thursday arrested a hardcore criminal who was banished from the city and district for two years for coming in the city without the prior permission of the designated police officer. 

The accused has been identified as Ajay Ghansham Barandwal (32, resident of Mochi Mohalla area, Begumpura).

Police said, Ajay was externed from the district for over two years due to his increased criminal activities. 

However, he returned to the city without taking the permission of the police administration. The Begumpura police received the information from the informers that Ajay was seen at a tea kiosk near Bibi-Ka-Muqbara Road. The police immediately rushed to the spot and arrested him.

