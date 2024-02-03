Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested With Narcotic Pills Worth ₹30,000 |

The City Chowk police arrested a rickshaw driver and seized narcotic drug pills, locally known as Button, worth ₹30,000 from him at Barudgar Nala area on Thursday. The arrested individual has been identified as Shaikh Majid Shiakh Gafur (20, Saadatnagar, Railway Station area).

They found strips of Nitrosun 10 worth ₹30,000. The police arrested Majid and seized 370 pills from him.

The youngsters are getting addicted to the button in large numbers. The police, although taking severe action against the bootleggers, but the sale of the pills does not seem to cease in the city. Young boys are more often found taking the pills from the local drug peddlers.

Shaikh Majid is an auto-rickshaw driver, and he was involved in selling narcotic drugs for the past many days. On Thursday night, the City Chowk police received information that Majid is coming to Barudgar Naka area for selling the drugs in his auto-rickshaw. The police laid the trap and found Majid waiting for someone in suspicious condition.

The police went towards him and inquired about him. However, he was confused and was giving unsatisfactory answers. The police got more suspicious, and they searched his rickshaw.

A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station against Majid under the NDPS Act. The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde by PI Nirmala Pardeshi, PSI Prashant Munde, PSI Arjun Kadam, constables Munir Pathan, Soheil Pathan, Drug Inspector B D Marwade, and others.