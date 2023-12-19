Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arrest Made Over Offensive Social Media Post During 'Animal' Movie Debate | File Image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police arrested 27-year-old Kishor Ganesh Gavhane late on Monday for posting an objectionable message on social media that hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

Tension heightened in the Jinsi Police Station area when a considerable number of youths gathered there around 1am on Monday, demanding strict action against the individual responsible for an offensive social media post. To manage the situation, an intense police presence was deployed in the station and its vicinity. The crowd only dispersed after senior police officers assured immediate and stern action regarding the matter.

Considerable number of youths gathered around 1am on Monday, demanding strict action against the individual responsible for an offensive social media post | Sourced

To manage the situation, an intense police presence was deployed in the station and its vicinity | Sourced

The incident led to an immediate case filing at the Jinsi Police Station, prompting various units like the crime branch and cyber police to begin investigations into the online post. It was revealed that the objectionable content was related to discussions surrounding the film ‘Animal.’ Subsequently, Gavhane was tracked down and apprehended on Monday while attempting to flee the city on his motorcycle.

Gavhane’s involvement seems to have stemmed from a disagreement with friends in the Jinsi area, escalating into a heated online exchange regarding the movie ‘Animal.’ His posts, made during this conversation, offended many, prompting a gathering of irate youths at the Jinsi Police Station to demand swift action.

The police assured the gathered crowd of having registered an FIR and committed to tracking down the responsible party. Subsequently, Gavhane was arrested on Monday night. Investigations into the matter continue.