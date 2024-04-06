 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alert Damini Squad Thwarts Child Marriage In Ghanegaon
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alert Damini Squad Thwarts Child Marriage In Ghanegaon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

The vigilant Damini squad under the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissionerate successfully intervened to prevent the marriage of a 17-year-old girl in Ghanegaon, Waluj area, on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information through the child helpline about the planned marriage of a minor girl in Ghanegaon, the Damini squad, along with local police, swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they encountered a chaotic situation as attendees of the gathering claimed it was not a marriage ceremony but a Munja ceremony. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the relatives had arranged the marriage of the 17-year-old girl with her maternal cousin from Dharashiv.

Taking immediate action, the police detained the parents and relatives of the bride and groom, informing them of the illegality of child marriage and the potential punitive consequences. Despite requests to proceed with the engagement, the police reiterated that any such action would be unlawful until the girl reaches the legal age of 18.

In response, the parents and relatives provided a written assurance that they would refrain from pursuing the marriage until the girl reaches adulthood as per the law.

