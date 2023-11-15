 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Hardcore Robbers Arrested In Dramatic Style
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Hardcore Robbers Arrested In Dramatic Style

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police arrested three hardcore robbers after a dramatic chase in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to details, three thieves forcibly entered a hotel at Bhendala Phata on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Ahmednagar Road in the early hours of Wednesday. They threatened the hotelier, Feroz Shaikh, and robbed Rs 9,700 from his cash counter. Later, they fled from the scene on a motorcycle (MH20 DP 5641).

Upon receiving the information, Gangapur police station PI Satyajeet Taitwale and his team rushed to the spot. After gathering information about the thieves and the motorcycle, the police learned that they had headed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and initiated a search. The motorcycle was spotted near a petrol pump near Isarwadi on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Ahmednagar Road. However, upon seeing the police, the thieves started running in the nearby farms, taking advantage of the darkness. The police team pursued them and arrested all three after a stiff chase at around 4.30 am.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zuber Naser Shaikh (29), Shaikh Irfan (27), and Rizwan Pashekhan (28), all residents of Nehrunagar, Katkat Gate, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The police seized the stolen cash, mobile phones, motorcycle, knife, and other articles worth Rs 63,700. A case has been registered with the Gangapur police station.

The police action was carried out by PI Taitwale, PSI Azhar Shaikh, Dinkar Thore, Abhijeet Dhale, Amol Kamble, Tensingh Rathod, and others.

