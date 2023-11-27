 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 277 Candidates Secure Jobs At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Divisional Recruitment Convention
A total of 1,610 candidates applied for approximately 940 positions across various companies

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
As many as 277 candidates were selected for jobs at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Divisional Recruitment Convention in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

The convention took place at Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar, jointly organised by the Divisional Commissionerate, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Akhil Bhartiya Shri Swami Samarth Gurpeeth from Nashik, the National Career Service, and Rashtriya Electronics and IT.

Recruitment officers from renowned companies conducted interviews for convention-enrolled candidates. They also provided guidance for entrepreneurship development and enhancing employability. Representatives from over 70 companies participated.

A total of 1,610 candidates applied for approximately 940 positions across various companies. Out of the 663 candidates who passed the preliminary rounds, 277 were finally selected for job positions. Moreover, coordinators from various development corporations offered guidance on self-employment opportunities.

