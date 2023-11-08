 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27 Child Marriages Restricted In District In A Year
During the review meeting, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) CEO Dr Vikas Meena directed the officer to take stern measures with the co-ordination of various department to stop the child marriages in the district by implementing awareness drives in all the villages.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Dr Meena said, marrying children before the marriageable age has severe impact health of the couples. It is necessary to create awareness among the parents by implementing drives at schools and grampanchayat levels. The people should be counselled. The child protection officer, child development project officer should take regular review of the implementation of the drives. Awareness should be created among people through social media, police and Damini Squads. People should inform the administration on toll free number 1098 and 112 if any child marriage is going on.

