Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹1,914 Crore Sanctioned Under Credit Outreach Plan

Just ahead of Lok Sabha polls, a sum of ₹1,914 crore was sanctioned for allocation to 53,670 beneficiaries across retail, agriculture and MSME sectors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday under the Centre's credit outreach programme. A meeting under the outreach programme was chaired by Union Minister of State of Finance Bhagwat Karad at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal Ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

At the meeting, a sum of ₹1,914 crore was sanctioned for distribution among 53,670 beneficiaries across retail, agriculture and MSME sectors in the district in central Maharashtra, an official release said.

The credit outreach programme is a central plan implemented by various banks to provide credit support to entrepreneurs and people from other sections of society. Bank of Maharashtra, convenor of the State-Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), implements the programme in the state. The programme specifically focused on clearing applications pending for sanction under the PM Svanidhi scheme in various banks. The scheme, launched in 2020 by the Centre, is a special micro-credit facility for street vendors.

On Wednesday, more than 5,000 pending applications were cleared by different banks, the release said. Union minister Karad said the PM Svanidhi scheme has proved helpful for street vendors. "So far, more than 82 lakh beneficiaries have received ₹10,978 crore across the country. As many as 9.09 lakh beneficiaries in Maharashtra have got nearly ₹1,100 crore of Svanidhi loans," said the minister. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district alone, more than 40,000 beneficiaries have received ₹47 crore through the scheme, Karad said.