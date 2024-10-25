 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Drugs Seized; Key Distributor Nabbed From Gwalior
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Drugs Seized; Key Distributor Nabbed From Gwalior

A police team led by PSI Sandeep Shinde, Nitin Deshmukh, Vinod Pardeshi, and Ashraf Syed subsequently went to Gwalior and arrested Nitishkumar Saxena

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Drugs Seized; Key Distributor Nabbed From Gwalior | Sourced

Narcotic drugs and pills worth ₹10 lakh were smuggled into Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, over the past four months, all supplied by distributor Nitishkumar Saxena. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad, led by PI Geeta Bagwade, arrested Saxena a few days ago.

The investigation began after the NDPS squad arrested Reshma Anjum Syed Ejaj (45, Killeark), mother of notorious smuggler Faizal Teja, last Friday and seized narcotic drugs from her possession.

During questioning, it was revealed that drug peddlers Yousuf Khan Mehboob Khan (28, Baijipura) and Praveen Umaji Gawali (32, Nashik) supplied drug bottles and pills to addicts in the city. Both peddlers were arrested and admitted that a medical representative from FRX Company provided them with the drugs, which they then distributed to users.

A police team led by PSI Sandeep Shinde, Nitin Deshmukh, Vinod Pardeshi, and Ashraf Syed subsequently went to Gwalior and arrested Saxena.

Saxena allegedly distributed drugs across the state using the ID of Vipin Gautam. Over the past four months, drugs worth ₹10 lakh were smuggled into the city. While the actual price of a syrup bottle is ₹30, it was sold to addicts in Maharashtra for prices ranging from ₹150 to ₹400. Sources indicate that as the main distributor for the company, Saxena could obtain unlimited quantities of drugs.

