 Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud: Residents raise water woes
Patil said that with prediction of low rainfall this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation and Water Resources Department were planning water cuts which has been postponed now, but citizens should use water sparingly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Pune Guardian Minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil initiated a direct meeting and interaction with citizens by visiting the Mahatma Society area on Sunday.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns about various issues affecting their daily lives, with the most pressing concerns being water scarcity and speed breakers in the society's premises.

Additionally, the issue of traffic congestion on the private road passing through the Mahatma Society was also addressed, as many commuters use this road to reach the Pune-Bangalore highway. Patil proposed the construction of an alternative road near Eklavya College, which would be funded by his MLA fund, to alleviate the issue of traffic congestion.

