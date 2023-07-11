 Chandani Chowk Construction: Work To Get Completed By July-August
Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh inspected the flyover and road works being done by the National Highway Authority at NDA Chowk (Chandani Chowk).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
In a recent review visit by Pune Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sanjay Kadam provided an update on the progress of the Chandani Chowk flyover project. According to Kadam, approximately 95 percent of the project has been completed, and the remaining work is expected to be finished by July or August.

Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh inspected the flyover and road works being done by the National Highway Authority at NDA Chowk (Chandani Chowk). He directed the officials to complete the flyover and road work at Chandani Chowk in the final stage.

National Highway Authority of India Project Director Sanjay Kadam, Project Manager Srinivas, Project Coordinator Kishore Bharekar, NHAI Consultant Engineer Bharat Todkari, Security Officer Kundan Kunal etc were present on this occasion.

At present, the commuters in the area are troubled due to ongoing project work and the frequent traffic jams in the area and they want the project to be ready at the earliest.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Chandani Chowk Construction: Work To Get Completed By July-August

Chandani Chowk Construction: Work To Get Completed By July-August

