'Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra' Campaign Expanded In State; Nashik District Included

Nashik: The Maharashtra government’s ambitious preventive healthcare initiative, ‘Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra’, has been expanded, and after Pune and Satara districts, Nashik district has now been officially included in the campaign. The on-ground implementation of the programme will begin in Nashik soon. The mission is being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The incidence of cervical cancer is increasing in India. Every 8 minutes, one woman loses her life to this disease, and nearly 200 women die every day due to cervical cancer. It is the second most common cancer among women in the country. However, with timely screening, proper treatment, and HPV vaccination, cervical cancer is completely preventable.

The core objective of this campaign is early awareness, timely prevention, and HPV vaccination for adolescent girls in the 9- to 14-year age group, with the aim of completely eradicating cervical cancer.

Through this initiative, the state is building a comprehensive preventive healthcare model to protect the health and future safety of lakhs of girls across Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that through the Cervical Cancer-Free Maharashtra campaign, the government is prioritising adolescent girls’ health and ensuring that preventive healthcare services reach every family. He emphasised that protecting girls is a moral and social responsibility and appealed to corporate organisations to participate through CSR initiatives to strengthen the collective fight against cervical cancer.

Jeevika Foundation (Jeevika Healthcare) is working as the State Implementing Partner for this campaign. In coordination with the government, the foundation is actively involved in public awareness, field-level implementation, and building community trust. Foundation Director Jignesh Patel expressed pride in being part of this crucial public health mission in collaboration with the state government.

With Nashik’s inclusion, the state-wide campaign—being implemented in ten priority districts in a phased manner—has gained further momentum. It is expected that Maharashtra will emerge as a model state in the fight against cervical cancer, setting an example for the rest of the country.