Central Railway Honours Two From Pune Division With Safety Award

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, felicitated 11 Central Railway employees, including two from the Pune Division, with Safety Awards in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents, and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation for exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of ₹2000.

The awards were given to Kaptan Singh, a keyman track maintainer from Bhilwadi, and Ajay Kumar Modak, an assistant station manager from Loni.

On May 26, Singh noticed a broken handle hanging on a train and immediately informed engineering control through GPS. This was confirmed by the station master, and the train was attended to at Karad station, thereby averting a possible accident.

Meanwhile, on February 21, Modak observed severe brake binding in a coach while exchanging hand signals with a train. He immediately apprised the loco pilot of the situation by showing a danger hand signal. The train was stopped between Uruli and Loni, and the brake binding was rectified. Due to his alertness, a potential untoward incident was averted.