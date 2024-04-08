 CCTV Captures Leopard Roaming In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi - WATCH VIDEO
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Captures Leopard Roaming In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi - WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

A leopard was captured on CCTV roaming in a sugarcane farm near Magazine Chowk in Dighi on two consecutive days in the early hours, prompting increased vigilance and patrolling by the forest department in the area.

The CCTV footage shows the leopard strolling and resting in the farm on Thursday (April 4) and Friday (April 5). Upon viewing the footage, the farmer promptly alerted the local corporator, who notified forest department officials on April 5.

Subsequently, the forest department installed trap cameras in the vicinity where the leopard was spotted. They also conducted a survey of the area with assistance from Resq Charitable Trust to monitor the movement of the wild cat.

According to the forest range officer, there are few human settlements near the farm, with defence land located nearby. Therefore, the leopard does not pose an immediate threat to humans or livestock. However, locals have been informed about the sighting and advised to venture into farmlands and their surroundings in groups as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, a hyena was spotted near Bombay Sappers Hill in the area, raising concerns among residents. Local housing societies advised caution and urged residents to avoid early morning or nighttime walks for safety.

