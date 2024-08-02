CBI Investigates Pune Ammunition Factory Official For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₹28 Lakh In Government FundsD

Representative Image | File

The CBI is investigating an official at the Ammunition Factory, Pune, for allegedly misappropriating government funds to the tune of Rs 28 lakh related to reimbursements of medical expenses and Death Benevolent (DB) Fund.

The investigation is based on information received from a source and its verification, the agency said.

In one instance, an amount of Rs5.02 lakh to be paid to a Pune-based hospital in October 2022 was allegedly misappropriated by the official. For this, one additional entry was made by the accused by manipulating the list sent to the bank along with the cheque.

The manipulated statement of account showing payment made to the hospital on October 19, 2022, was submitted in order to conceal the said transaction. However, in the original statement of account this entry was not available.

“In another instance an amount of Rs7.97 lakh was misappropriated in a similar manner. Further, they had unauthorisedly and fraudulently withdrawn various amounts totalling Rs28.2 lakh through different cheques on various dates from the DB Fund Account of the Ammunition Factory, and submitted manipulated statements of account in the office wherein these entries are missing. Apart from the said irregularities, the accused has also misappropriated the subscription of RME Aid Fund of Rs22,000 on four instances, paid by the employees of Ammunition Factory,” an official said.

“Thus, prima facie, it is disclosed that the accused being a public servant (presently under suspension) in conspiracy with unknown officials and officers of Ammunition Factory has misappropriated government funds of Rs28.42 lakh and falsified various records of the office and also prepared fabricated statement of accounts of the bank to conceal the embezzlement of funds and thereby caused wrongful loss to the government and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act,” the official said.