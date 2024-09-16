Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Gangsters opened fire on a house in the Partur area in Jalna district on Sunday evening over an old rivalry. The police have arrested the accused and started investigating whether it was a toy gun used to create panic in the area.

Watch Video:

Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrestedhttps://t.co/HwfVXFYSw7 pic.twitter.com/fGF1btZVlN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 16, 2024

According to the information received, the Partur police got information that weapons were hidden in the Sainagar Sikkalkari area. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid on September 14 on the houses of Kartarsingh Patwa and Sonyasingh Tak in the Sikkalkari area. The police seized two swords, one knife, and a dagger from Patwa and five country-made pistols and a sword from Tak. The police had registered a case against both the accused under the Indian Arms Act.

After the incident, some gangsters opened fire on Tak's house on Sunday evening. The gangsters had come to the house with swords and pistols to kill him. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera and spread rapidly on social media. One of the gangsters was seen opening fire on the house.

Based on the complaint lodged by Tak, a case has been registered with the Partur police station against the accused seen in the video. The police have arrested a suspect, Kartarsingh, and seized a pistol-like weapon from him, but the police are investigating whether it was a toy gun used to create panic in the area. The accused are relatives, and the incident occurred due to an old rivalry, the police said.