 Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCaught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH VIDEO)

Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH VIDEO)

The police are investigating whether it was a toy gun used to create panic in the area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Gangsters opened fire on a house in the Partur area in Jalna district on Sunday evening over an old rivalry. The police have arrested the accused and started investigating whether it was a toy gun used to create panic in the area.

Watch Video:

Read Also
Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Train: Ticket Prices, Schedule & Stops - Everything You Need To Know
article-image

According to the information received, the Partur police got information that weapons were hidden in the Sainagar Sikkalkari area. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid on September 14 on the houses of Kartarsingh Patwa and Sonyasingh Tak in the Sikkalkari area. The police seized two swords, one knife, and a dagger from Patwa and five country-made pistols and a sword from Tak. The police had registered a case against both the accused under the Indian Arms Act.

After the incident, some gangsters opened fire on Tak's house on Sunday evening. The gangsters had come to the house with swords and pistols to kill him. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera and spread rapidly on social media. One of the gangsters was seen opening fire on the house.

FPJ Shorts
Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0
Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0
'That’s Where We Get Our Courage From': Anand Mahindra Finds 'Monday Motivation' In Paralympic Star Navdeep Singh
'That’s Where We Get Our Courage From': Anand Mahindra Finds 'Monday Motivation' In Paralympic Star Navdeep Singh
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Positions By October 4
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Positions By October 4
Know Why Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tied Knot At This 400-Year-Old Historic Temple In Telangana
Know Why Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tied Knot At This 400-Year-Old Historic Temple In Telangana
Read Also
Pune Crime: Man, 40, Arrested For Biting Off Wife's Finger During Dispute
article-image

Based on the complaint lodged by Tak, a case has been registered with the Partur police station against the accused seen in the video. The police have arrested a suspect, Kartarsingh, and seized a pistol-like weapon from him, but the police are investigating whether it was a toy gun used to create panic in the area. The accused are relatives, and the incident occurred due to an old rivalry, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: 7000 Police Personnel and 206 Cameras Deployed for Security

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: 7000 Police Personnel and 206 Cameras Deployed for Security

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Ring Road, Diversion Points, and...

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Ring Road, Diversion Points, and...

Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH...

Caught On Camera: Gangster Opens Fire On Relative's House In Maharashtra's Jalna, Arrested (WATCH...

Pune Rural Police To Set Up Special Unit For Women & Children’s Complaints

Pune Rural Police To Set Up Special Unit For Women & Children’s Complaints

Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year Too

Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year Too